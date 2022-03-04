Former Arizona Cardinals QB among 7 running for Tempe City Council
TEMPE, Ariz. - A former quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals and a Valley musician are among seven candidates running for Tempe City Council.
The candidates are vying for three seats on the city council.
The election takes place on March 8. A runoff election would be held in May, if needed.
The candidates are:
- Jennifer Adams, who currently serves on the city council.
- Arlene Chin, a former city council member.
- Casey Clowes, a local attorney.
- Berdetta Hodge, a school board member.
- Gina Kash, a former state lawmaker.
- Harper Lines, a member of the Tempe Arts and Culture Commission and the frontman for the local band Harper and the Moths.
- John Skelton, an ex-NFL quarterback drafted by the Cardinals in 2010.
