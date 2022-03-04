Expand / Collapse search
Former Arizona Cardinals QB among 7 running for Tempe City Council

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Election
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - A former quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals and a Valley musician are among seven candidates running for Tempe City Council.

The candidates are vying for three seats on the city council.

The election takes place on March 8. A runoff election would be held in May, if needed.

The candidates are:

Tempe City Council Candidates

