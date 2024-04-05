1 dead following multi-crash: Phoenix Fire

Phoenix Fire officials say a person is dead as a result of a crash that involved multiple vehicles.

The crash, according to a statement, happened in the area of 83rd Avenue and Thomas. One of the vehicles involved caught fire, but crews managed to quickly extinguish it.

"One adult patient was transported to a local trauma hospital in critical condition. A second individual was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a portion of the brief statement.

Fire officials say Phoenix Police will be in charge of an investigation into the incident.

Map of the incident scene