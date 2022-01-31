1 hospitalized after car goes into Buckeye canal, firefighters say

Image 1 of 4 ▼ One person is in critical condition after they were pulled from a car that went into a canal in Buckeye on Jan. 31. ( )

One person is in critical condition after they were pulled from a car that went into a canal in Buckeye.

The Buckeye Fire Department said the incident happened on the morning of Jan. 31 near Jackrabbit Trail and Southern Avenue.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage after going into the canal and the victim had to be pulled from the car while it was in the water.

The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital.

It's unclear how the car ended up in the canal.

