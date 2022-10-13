1 man dead following shooting in Glendale, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the night of Oct. 13.
The shooting happened in a residential area near 43rd Avenue and Maryland. When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was declared dead at the scene.
"No suspect information is available at this time," read a portion of a statement released by Glendale Police.
An investigation is ongoing.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
(Click here for interactive map)