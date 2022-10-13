1 man dead following shooting in Glendale, police say

Glendale Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the night of Oct. 13.

The shooting happened in a residential area near 43rd Avenue and Maryland. When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was declared dead at the scene.

"No suspect information is available at this time," read a portion of a statement released by Glendale Police.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

