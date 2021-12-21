Expand / Collapse search

1 seriously injured in rollover crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated December 22, 2021 4:39AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - One person was rushed to a hospital after a car overturned on the Loop 101 and Cactus Road in Scottsdale on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened in the southbound lanes when a car hit the median, rolled over and landed on its roof.

The crash blocked multiple lanes along the freeway and caused heavy traffic backup.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

It's unknown what caused the driver to crash into the median.

Overturned car on Loop 101 and Cactus Road in Scottsdale on Dec. 21 ( )

