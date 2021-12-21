1 seriously injured in rollover crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

One person was rushed to a hospital after a car overturned on the Loop 101 and Cactus Road in Scottsdale on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened in the southbound lanes when a car hit the median, rolled over and landed on its roof.

The crash blocked multiple lanes along the freeway and caused heavy traffic backup.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

It's unknown what caused the driver to crash into the median.

