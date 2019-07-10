100th birthday party for Dunwoody Pearl Harbor survivor

A Dunwoody woman who survived the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor celebrated a milestone birthday.

The Dogwood Forest of Dunwoody Assisted Living Community hosted a party for Garrie Phillips as she celebrates her 100th birthday.

Her life story includes witnessing and surviving the "Day of Infamy" as described by President Franklin Roosevelt, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, which entered the United States into World War II.

FOX 5 News spoke to Miss Phillips about how she feels, now that she's 100.

Miss Philips said she is so thankful so many people are celebrating with her.

