Lottery ticket worth nearly $12M sold at southern Arizona grocery store

Someone hit a huge jackpot after buying a lottery ticket at a grocery store near Tucson.

A ticket for the April 22 The Pick jackpot worth $11.9 million was sold at a Fry's Food Store, located at 12100 N. Thornydale Road in Marana.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 2, 8, 28, 31, 32 and 41.

Officials say the jackpot is tied for the second highest The Pick jackpot in the last decade.

The Fry's Food Store that sold the ticket will earn a $15,000 incentive for selling the ticket.

Map of where the ticket was sold