15-year-old boy found dead inside San Tan Valley home
article
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating a homicide after a teenager was found dead inside a San Tan Valley home on Sept. 26.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said multiple gunshots were reported at the home near Bella Vista Road and Hunt Highway just after 1 p.m.
When deputies arrived at the home, they found the 15-year-old boy dead inside.
If you have any information, you're asked to call PCSO at 520-866-5111.
