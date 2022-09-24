2 dead following crash involving motorcycle in north Phoenix, police say

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a crash that left the driver and passenger of a motorcycle dead on Sept. 23.

The crash, according to a statement, happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Sweetwater Avenue. Officers were called to the scene at around 6:21 p.m. for a serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims with severe injuries.

"The adult male driver of the motorcycle, Mr. Elijah Hoffman was pronounced deceased on scene, while his adult female passenger was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The female victim later passed away while being treated at the hospital," read a portion of the statement.

Police identified Hoffman as a 37-year-old. The identity of the female victim was not released.

"The other vehicle involved in this investigation stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigators. No signs of impairment were reported," read a portion of the statement.

