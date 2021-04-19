2 dead in plane crash near Williams airport

article

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says a plane crashed near the Williams airport, killing two people on board.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received reports of an overdue aircraft from Vista, California after a family member of one of the plane's passengers reported that person had not shown up for work on April 18.

The plane departed from the Sedona airport and was scheduled to land at the Grand Canyon airport.

Search and rescue crews worked with the U.S. Air Force Civil Air Patrol to determine the plane's last known direction and location.

Search efforts were then directed to an area northeast of the Williams airport and the crashed plane was found in a wooded area on Monday at 1:40 a.m.

The two passengers were identified as 38-year-old Roseann Kamalu and 37-year-old Timothy Michael Gill, both of Vista, California.

Advertisement

The incident is under investigation by the NTSB, FAA, sheriff's office, and medical examiner's office.

WATCH: FOX 10 live newscasts

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.