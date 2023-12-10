2 killed in fiery Mesa crash on US 60

A driver and their passenger were killed in a single-car crash in Mesa on US 60 Sunday night.

At around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 10, ADOT posted to X a photo of smoke coming from a car fire on a US 60 ramp at Superstition Springs Boulevard.

Mesa Fire and Medical says 2 people were killed in the crash.

Arizona DPS says both the driver and front passenger of the car, a passenger van, were the only people inside when they crashed into a barrier wall at the end of the off-ramp at a high rate of speed and caught fire.

The names of the people who died in the crash weren't given.

Map of where the crash is at: