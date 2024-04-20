2 men, 1 child injured as suspects flee in Phoenix hit-and-run

A crash at Peoria Avenue and 28th Drive left two men and a child hospitalized as multiple suspects fled from the alleged vehicle at fault on Saturday morning.

According to a report, police noticed a vehicle driving out of control near Metro Center that fled once the police turned on its sirens.

The suspect's vehicle eventually crashed into multiple cars and the occupants fled on foot. In the midst of the pursuit, the police vehicle struck a child who ran onto the roadway.

The result of the crash led to three people, including the child, taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple people from the suspected vehicle were rounded up and taken into custody.

An investigation is being conducted by Phoenix Police.

Map of where the incident took place: