2 more arrests made in connection to May 30 Scottsdale looting case, 55 arrests total

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Jordan Burns and Raymus Joseph Bryant

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police have arrested two more people in their investigation surrounding the looting that took place in downtown Scottsdale at the Fashion Square Mall on May 30.

Jordan Burns, 21, is accused of trafficking stolen property, theft, and trespassing. Raymus Joseph Bryant, 27, is accused of burglary. Both men are Valley residents.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, Bryant was identified as a suspect through DNA (blood) evidence left at the scene and surveillance video from a store.

"The investigation is ongoing. We are continuing to actively follow up on evidence, tips and information in a commitment to bring those responsible for criminal acts to justice," stated Sgt. Ben Hoster. 

55 people have now been arrested in connection to the civil unrest in Scottsdale on May 30 and 31 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

