2 teenage girls killed in north Phoenix UTV crash

Police say two teen girls are dead following a crash in north Phoenix involving a utility terrain vehicle.

Officers responded just after 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 to a desert area near 64th Street and Pinnacle Peak Road for reports of a serious rollover crash involving a UTV.

Once at the scene, officers found the vehicle upside down. Two teenage girls who were in the UTV were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not identified.

"Detectives responded and took over this investigation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said. "Details of what led to this fatal collision are still under investigation."

No further details were released.

