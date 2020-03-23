2 Valley school districts distributing devices for e-learning

Schools are closed across Arizona because of the coronavirus, but kids in the Valley are still learning with the help of e-learning devices.

Governor Doug Ducey and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman say that schools will be closed through Friday, April 10 - however, that date could be extended.

Some students, however, will be learning online.

Paradise Valley Unified School District

Officials with Paradise Valley Unified School District say teachers will, starting on March 30, monitor and facilitate online learning using Google Classroom, GSuite, and other tools as necessary.

School officials say families of students will receive instructions and details directly from their school, with teachers sending out e-mails on Tuesday.

Families that need computer devices can pick them up at the district's high schools on March 26 or March 27. School officials have posted a detailed schedule on device pick-ups, in both English and Spanish.

Scottsdale Unified School District

Officials with Scottsdale Unified School District say online learning begal for all students in the district on Monday. Information is available on their website.

