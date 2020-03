Ducey, Hoffman announce 2-week school closure extension amid coronavirus pandemic

article

Schools in Arizona will remain closed for an additional two weeks, according to Governor Doug Ducey and State Superintendent for Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman.

According to a statement, schools will now be closed through Friday, April 10, 2020.

The school closure was originally announced on March 15, and was set to last through March 27.

"Our goal is to get kids safely back in the classroom as soon as possible while providing parents and educators certainty, so they can plan and make decisions," said Gov. Ducey, in the statement.

In the statement, Gov. Ducey and Superintendent Hoffman also requested schools to continue to adhere to a number of measures, including making every effort to provide continued education learning opportunities through online resources or materials that can be sent home, and working with the Arizona Department of Education to provide breakfast and lunch services for students.

Continuing Coverage

Advertisement

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

COVID-19 Symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

Additional resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Related stories

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

How coronavirus differs from flu: Symptoms to watch for

Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Does wearing a face mask protect you from coronavirus and other infectious diseases?

Should you cancel your trip? CDC urges travelers to avoid several countries impacted by coronavirus

Coronavirus more contagious than SARS or MERS, can live on surfaces for up to 9 days, studies say

Cleaning tips to keep your workspace safe amid coronavirus worries

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine