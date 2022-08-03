2-year-old girl, woman die after wrong-way crash in Surprise

An elderly woman and a 2-year-old girl died following a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles Wednesday night in Surprise.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 3 along the northbound Loop 303 near Bell Road. An elderly woman who was driving southbound in the northbound lanes crashed into another car head-on, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman driving the second vehicle was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two small children were also inside that car – a 2-year-old girl who later died at the hospital, and an 8-month-old boy who remains hospitalized in serious condition.

No identities were released.

"It's unknown whether alcohol was a factor in this collision," DPS spokesman Bart Graves said.

The northbound lanes of Loop 303 were shut down at Bell Road, but have since reopened.

