2022 Election: Hobbs campaign confirms break-in at Phoenix headquarters

Officials with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign say their headquarters in Phoenix was broken into.

According to a statement from campaign manager Nicole DeMont, the break-in happened earlier in the week, but DeMont did not give a precise time on when the break-in happened.

In a separate statement, Phoenix Police Sergeant Phil Krynsky said the incident happened in the area of Virginia and Central avenues. Officers responded to the scene at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 25.

"We continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate, and we are thankful to the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department for their work to keep us safe," read a portion of DeMont's statement.

According to Sgt. Krynsky, they learned undisclosed items were taken from the property, and no suspects have been identified.

"This is still an active investigation with detectives checking all security cameras in attempts to identify and locate the subject involved," read a portion of Sgt. Krynsky's statement.

When Hobbs' campaign was asked for surveillance video stills, they sent three photos of a person, but authorities say there is no suspect in this case yet.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

