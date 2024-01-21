3 people vying for interim Maricopa County Sheriff position change political party, board of supervisor says

The race is on to be the next sheriff of Maricopa County as Democrat Paul Penzone stepped down earlier this month.

A few candidates appeared to change their long-time party affiliation, so they could be eligible.

There's an election for the position in November, but in the meantime, before the election, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors needs to select an interim.

Complicating things a bit – the Legislature passed a law that says that when an official steps down, the board of supervisors must replace the position with someone from the same party.

"Sheriff Paul Penzone is a Democrat, so the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is required to appoint another Democrat to fulfill the remainder of the term," Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo said.

Penzone announced his decision to not seek re-election in October 2023, while also announcing his decision to leave office before the end of his second term.

The deadline to apply to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for the position of interim sheriff was Friday.

Gallardo says at least seven candidates applied, but three, who had been decades-long Republicans, just switched to the Democratic Party.

Those three are former Apache Junction Commander Jeffrey Kirkham, former MCSO Deputy Chief Kenneth Booker and current MCSO Chief Deputy Russ Skinner.

Skinner has been running the department since Penzone's tenure ended earlier this month.

"We have never done this before. This has never happened where we have candidates switching parties just months before the appointment. They knew the vacancy was coming, so all of a sudden they’re switching parties to say, ‘Hey, I’m a Democrat, I want to be considered,'" Gallardo said. "Doesn’t play well with me."

The move isn't illegal – it's a loophole.

The supervisor says nothing is stopping the candidates from getting appointed as a Democrat and then switching back to the Republican Party to run for the open position in the November election.

While the appointment ultimately comes from the board of supervisors, Gallardo is pushing for a citizen review board to determine whether these applicants should be eligible.

"We did it with the county attorney's office. A very important position. We should do it with the sheriff's office as well. Particularly the fact that we are still under a court order with Melendres to engage the community. To get feedback, we have a CAB, a citizens advisory board that is required by court order," Gallardo said.

FOX 10 reached out to Kirkham, Booker and Skinner but has not heard back.