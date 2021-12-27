3 security guards injured after being shot at Phoenix bar, suspect arrested

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting at a bar in Phoenix that left three security guards injured, the department said.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 at the Purple Turtle Sports Bar & Night Club, located near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

"Officers learned there was an altercation between a group of individuals and security guards, resulting in a shooting," said Sgt. Ann Justus.

Two of the security guards suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting, and a third was not seriously hurt.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

On Thursday, police said 41-year-old Herman Samarripas was arrested in connection to the shooting. He was booked into jail and is accused of multiple counts of aggravated assault.

