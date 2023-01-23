Expand / Collapse search
3 suspects sought in armed robbery near ASU Tempe campus

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 12:45PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for three suspects after a person was robbed at gunpoint near Arizona State University in Tempe.

ASU Police say the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 near University Towers, located near 5th Street and Forest Avenue.

Three black males wearing masks and dark clothing reportedly got out of a black SUV, approached the victim, and pulled out a gun before leaving with the victim's phone, wallet, and AirPods.

After the robbery, police say the suspects got back into the SUV and fled northbound on Forest Avenue.

Police said a similar incident happened on Mill Avenue just before this armed robbery.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-965-3456.

ASU Logo over a pedestrian bridge at the school's campus in Tempe.

