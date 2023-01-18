Expand / Collapse search
300 campers stranded at Catalina State Park in Tucson due to flooding: report

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:32PM
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Park rangers say Catalina State Park is prone to flooding, especially during monsoon season. They say they're hopeful a bridge will be built over the wash within the next few years.

TUCSON, Ariz. - About 300 campers are reportedly trapped at a flooded campground in Southern Arizona that has been closed since Monday.

Catalina State Park in Tucson was shut down at 7 a.m. on Jan. 16 because of flooding caused by recent heavy rain in the area.

The campers are unable to get out of the area because of deep mud and sand, according to KOLD 13 News.

catalina state park map

About 300 campers are reportedly trapped at a flooded campground in Southern Arizona that has been closed since Jan. 16.