300 campers stranded at Catalina State Park in Tucson due to flooding: report

About 300 campers are reportedly trapped at a flooded campground in Southern Arizona that has been closed since Monday.

Catalina State Park in Tucson was shut down at 7 a.m. on Jan. 16 because of flooding caused by recent heavy rain in the area.

The campers are unable to get out of the area because of deep mud and sand, according to KOLD 13 News.

Park rangers say Catalina State Park is prone to flooding, especially during monsoon season. They say they're hopeful a bridge will be built over the wash within the next few years.