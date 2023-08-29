50 Cent postpones Arizona concert due to extreme heat

A popular rapper has decided against performing during the extreme Arizona heat.

50 Cent announced Monday night that he is postponing his Tuesday night show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre amid excessive heat in the Valley. The popular west Phoenix concert venue is outdoors.

"Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed. For anyone who would like a refund, please go to point of purchase for instructions. I’ll be back in Arizona soon! 116 degrees is dangerous for everyone," the rapper tweeted.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended for the Valley through Wednesday night.

A new date for the show has not yet been announced.

Tickets for the postponed Aug. 29 concert will be valid for the new date.

