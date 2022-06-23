56K fentanyl pills found hidden inside fire extinguishers in Arizona; suspect arrested

Image 1 of 3 ▼ K9 Maximus alerted the deputy to the odor of drugs, who then opened the fire extinguishers and found 56,000 fentanyl pills inside. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

A driver was arrested after authorities say they found thousands of fentanyl pills hidden inside fire extinguishers during a traffic stop in Prescott.

The incident happened on June 22 along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

During the traffic stop, a deputy found three fire extinguishers in the car.

"Based on the interviews with the occupant and suspicious circumstances, the Deputy removed the extinguishers from the vehicle," the sheriff's office said.

K9 Maximus alerted the deputy to the odor of drugs, who then opened the fire extinguishers and found 56,000 fentanyl pills inside.

The unidentified driver was arrested and booked into jail.