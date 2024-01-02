$6.1M lottery ticket sold at Goodyear grocery store

Check your tickets! Someone is starting off the new year with a lot more money in their pocket!

A $6.1 million winning ticket for the New Year's Day The Pick jackpot was sold at a Goodyear Safeway, located at 14175 W. Indian School Road.

The winning numbers were 1, 9, 16, 22, 28, and 42.

Additionally, three $50,000 Powerball tickets for the New Year's Day drawing were sold at the following locations in Arizona:

The winning numbers were 10, 11, 26, 27, 34, and a Powerball 7.

A fourth $50,000 Powerball ticket for the Dec. 30 drawing was sold at a Phoenix Circle K, located at 620 E. Carefree Hwy.

The winning numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49, and a Powerball 1.

In Arizona, winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Map of the Safeway store where the $6.1M lottery ticket was sold