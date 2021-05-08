6 months later, Phoenix police continue search for fatal hit-and-run suspect
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are still searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and run near 67th Avenue and Thomas last November.
On November 3, 2020, 43-year-old Jason Foote was riding his motorcycle down 67th Avenue at 7:45 p.m. when a suspect driving a 1999 white Ford Ranger made a left turn in front of him, causing the crash.
The truck driver, described as a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, ran away on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
RELATED: Family pleads for information on who killed the 'backbone' of their family
More Arizona news
- Teacher who helped stop Idaho middle school shooting has ties to Arizona
- PD: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition in north Phoenix police shooting
- YCSO: Man stabbed in the face following golf course fight; suspect arrested
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement