6 months later, Phoenix police continue search for fatal hit-and-run suspect

Phoenix Police are still searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and run near 67th Avenue and Thomas last November.

On November 3, 2020, 43-year-old Jason Foote was riding his motorcycle down 67th Avenue at 7:45 p.m. when a suspect driving a 1999 white Ford Ranger made a left turn in front of him, causing the crash.

The truck driver, described as a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, ran away on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

