8 more arrests made in connection to May 30th Scottsdale looting, 44 arrests total

Eight additional people have been arrested in connection to riots in Scottsdale on May 30th, the police department announced Friday.

Three of them are juveniles and are not identified.

Over 40 people have been arrested in connection to the riots, some people are facing felonies and others, misdemeanors.

Those recently arrested were identified along with their suspected crimes.

Juvenile male, suspected of burglary and being in possession of stolen property. Stolen merchandise was recovered during the arrest.

Brittany Mantz, 27, suspected of trafficking stolen property.

Juvenile female, suspected of trafficking stolen property and theft. Stolen merchandise was recovered during the investigation.

Alex Benjamin Grangroth, 20, suspected of rioting, burglary and unlawful assembly.

Devion Gardner-Jones, 19, suspected of trafficking stolen property, being in possession of stolen property and misconduct involving weapons. Police say Gardner-Jones was armed with a handgun at the time of his arrest and he is a prohibited possessor on felony release from jail.

Joshua Michael Bosch, 21, and Shavanta Dominique Winfree, 23, are alleged accomplices of Gardner-Jones and stolen property was recovered during the investigation.

Juvenile male, suspected of trafficking stolen property and theft. Stolen merchandise was recovered during the arrest.

These arrests bring the total to 44 for the alleged crimes that took place during the looting. The looting was an offshoot of a protest in response to the death of George Floyd.