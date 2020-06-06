Scottsdale PD: 34 arrested so far in Fashion Square looting

Several more people were arrested after the Scottsdale Police Department says they took part in riots and looting on May 30th.

Scottsdale Police say they have made a total of 34 arrests related to the looting.

From left to right: Madison Mateevici-Dailey, Tyree Eubanks, Angelo Brady II, Ariana Burrell

Angelo Brady II, 24, was arrested for trespassing after police discovered his involvement through a video he had posted online.

Madison Mateevici-Dailey, 18, was arrested for stolen property and trafficking stolen property.

Ariana Burrell, 24, was arrested for stolen property charges as well.

Tyree Eubanks, 35, was arrested for stolen property, trafficking stolen property and weapons violation.

Police released mugshots on June 6 of other arrests that were made following the looting.

From left to right, top row: Amber Booher, Malik Stewart, Isaiah Delapaz

From left to right, bottom row: Nathaniel Bailey, Bryon Brandon, Ramon Cadarron Taylor

Many marched and protested in response to George Floyd's death, and several were arrested for also looting and causing damage to streets and store fronts.

Ramon Taylor, 29, arrested on suspicion of burglary, trafficking stolen property and a weapons violation. Several thousand dollars of merchandise was recovered.

Amber Booher, 29, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

Nathaniel Bailey, 20, was arrested on suspicion of four charges of burglary, one charge of criminal damage and one charge of misconduct involving weapons. These are all felonies.

Police say the most notable was the damage done by Bailey to a Mercedes car on display inside the mall. He reportedly posted the damage on his social media.

Malik Stewart and Isaiah Delapaz, both 24 years old, were arrested in Tempe after reportedly attempting to flee from officers. Both were arrested on suspicion of trafficking stolen property, possession of stolen property and numerous arrest warrants.

Bryon Brandon, 31, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and unlawful assembly.

Investigators are continuing to work on finding those responsible for the unrest in Scottsdale. Fashion Square was broken into and looted for several items worth thousands of dollars.

The department anticipates more arrests to be made.