9,000 fentanyl pills seized during search of Phoenix home, DPS officials say

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say three brothers were arrested and accused of drug-related offenses, after a search of a Phoenix home led to the seizure of various narcotics, including fentanyl.

In a post made by DPS officials on its Facebook page on March 9, the three people arrested were identified as 54-year-old Thomas Lallande, 48-year-old Terren Lallande and 43-year-old Tory Lallande.

Investigators say the three were arrested after the DPS Maricopa County Criminal Targeting Unit served a search warrant in Phoenix on March 1. The search warrant stemmed from a previous traffic stop in which large quantities of narcotics and dangerous drugs were reportedly found.

"During service of the warrant, detectives seized approximately 9,000 fentanyl pills, one pound of methamphetamine, cocaine, multiple firearms, counterfeit money and $5,000 in cash," read a portion of the Facebook post.

(Photo Courtesy: Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS))

All three brothers, according to DPS officials, are accused of transportation, sale, and possession of dangerous drugs, as well as transportation, sale and possession of narcotic drugs. In addition, Tory was arrested for a felony warrant out of California for a weapons violation.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters