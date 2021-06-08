Expand / Collapse search

A UFO or a weather balloon? Arizonans report seeing a bright object in the sky

PHOENIX - Residents across the Valley and even as far as north as Prescott have reported seeing a strange light in the sky Tuesday night.

Some witnesses reported seeing it appear as a static object, unmoving for at least 40 minutes.

According to the National Weather Service, officials believe that this object could be a high-altitude balloon from a private company, as it was seen much higher than where their balloons would normally go.

Some of these balloons can reach altitudes of around 100,000 feet.

One possibility could be a balloon from the Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility, which was recorded traveling across Arizona this evening.

Right now, it's still a mystery as to exactly what it was.

The object as seen through a telescope.

The object as seen through a telescope. (Photo: Yolanda Mendoza)

A view of the object just north of Anthem.

A view of the object just north of Anthem. (Photo: John Sears)

