Arizona residents report seeing dozens of strange lights in the sky

FOX 10 viewers across Arizona reported seeing a trail of lights in the sky on the night on May 5.

Some viewers say at least 100 lights were seen moving across the sky in a single file line, with others claiming to have seen them moving from the west to the north.

The sightings were reported in locations like Queen Creek, Surprise, Lake Pleasant and Duncan, Arizona at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

( Courtesy: Brandon Vetrano)

SpaceX's Starlink satellites have been noted as being the source of similar lights in the past.

The National Weather Service in Seattle says that Wednesday's Starlink launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida is the likely cause for the phenomenon.

Related: Washingtonians capture SpaceX satellite streak across PNW sky

A similar event was observed in April 2020, when people saw multiple lights moving across the sky from the southwest to the northeast.

(Courtesy: Jerry Garcia)

Related: Residents report seeing lights over Valley sky

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters