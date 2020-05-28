AAA expecting more calls for car troubles as Valley experiences extreme heat

During the summer, AAA often gets an increase in calls, and they are expecting more on days like Thursday.

"It is important to know the dangers and preparing your vehicle for that extreme heat and how to keep your vehicle smoothly and safely running out there," said Aldo Vasquez with AAA Arizona.

According to AAA Arizona, they are expecting an increase in calls for engine break downs and dead batteries.

"It is brutal on your vehicle, and your vehicle isn’t running a lot," said Vasquez.

The dead batteries are not only a result of the heat, but also as a result of the recently expired stay-at-home order. The order, which was put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, took effect on March 31, and was subsequently extended to May 15, when it expired.

"We have seen an increase in calls for service by 8% in March and April for battery services, compared to last year," said Vasquez. "What that tells us is [people's cars] are sitting idle far too long, because they are at their homes, in their garages.”

Officials with AAA Arizona are asking drivers to check their engine coolant, conduct periodic checks on the battery, and monitor tire pressure throughout the summer months.

AAA officials are also reminding people to carry a first aid kit food and water in their cars, because if they do break down, it can be very dangerous, due to the heat.

AZDHS states the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

