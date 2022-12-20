Abe Hamadeh: Arizona judge rules against GOP attorney general candidate

A Mohave County judge has ruled against Republican Arizona Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh after he filed a lawsuit, challenging the results of the midterm election.

Hamadeh's race to become the next attorney general of Arizona has come down to a recount after his opponent, Democrat Kris Mayes, earned just over 500 more votes. Results of the recount are expected to be released on Dec. 29.

The case mirrors Lake's lawsuit, highlighting printer errors that they claim could impact the election outcome. There was also a motion to inspect ballots.

"With over 2.5 million votes cast, we have to remember that even very small mistakes can make the difference in a case such as this," said attorney Tim La Sota, who was representing Hamadeh.

