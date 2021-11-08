ADOT: US 60 reopens west of Miami following crash

article

The U.S. 60 has reopened near Miami after a crash closed both directions of the highway Monday morning.

According to ADOT, the crash happened at milepost 243 on Nov. 8

"All lanes on US 60 have reopened west of Miami after a crash at MP 243," ADOT said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has not released any information on the crash.

