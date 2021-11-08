ADOT: US 60 reopens west of Miami following crash
article
MIAMI, Ariz. - The U.S. 60 has reopened near Miami after a crash closed both directions of the highway Monday morning.
According to ADOT, the crash happened at milepost 243 on Nov. 8
"All lanes on US 60 have reopened west of Miami after a crash at MP 243," ADOT said.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has not released any information on the crash.
