Afghan man who once helped U.S. still trying to escape; his friends in Phoenix are trying to get him out

Months after the Taliban retook Afghanistan, an Afghan man who once helped the U.S. Military is still trying to get out of the country.

"My life in Afghanistan is very dangerous," said Mohammad Seyam Karimi, who has been on the run.

"The Taliban is crazy people," said Mohammad. "They are no good."

Mohammad and his family tried to escape Afghanistan in August 2021. They made it to the airport, but his seven-year-old son was killed in a suicide bombing. Nearly 200 people, including 13 U.S. troops, lost their lives that day. Mohammad broke his arm and his leg.

Ever since then, Mohammad, his wife, and their surviving two children have continued their attempts to get out of the country. However, Mohammad says the Taliban is targeting him, because he helped the U.S. Military for more than a decade.

"I change my house every month because I work for U.S. people," said Mohammad.

Mohammad says he is running out of money. He lives in fear for his family, and at this point, he is begging for some help.

"I wait for their help, but they are not helping me," said Mohammad. "I don't know what happened."

Mohammad says he has been in touch with people in the U.S., providing documents saying that he helped the U.S. Military.

He has been told, basically, to wait.

Phoenix veteran tries to help

In August 2021, we spoke with a Phoenix area veteran who served in Afghanistan, and his efforts to try to people, including Mohammad, seek refuge.

Lance Adan Camarena II served in Afghanistan from 2017 to 2018. He and Mohammad became friends during Camarena's time there.

"It breaks my heart," said Camarena. "I mean these people were great people that I know. Loving people. They enjoy spending time with us every day. They dreamed of making it to the U.S., and now they're trapped. They can't make it to the U.S. They're trapped. The Taliban are harassing them. I mean it's heart-wrenching. He's mentally broken, I mean he's struggling from the anxiety and depression knowing there's a high possibility he may be left behind and the grief that he can no longer bring his son with him 'cause he's no longer with them."

Camarena said at the time he has a list of 21 people that he's trying to help get of Afghanistan and to safety in the U.S.

