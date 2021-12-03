After inmate escape, Arizona Department of Corrections announces new security measures

Nearly a year after two inmates escaped from a prison in Florence, the Arizona Department of Corrections is announcing new security improvements.

According to FOX 10's report on the escape at the time, the two inmates, John Charpiot and David Harmon, were arrested on Jan. 28 in Coolidge by members of the police department there, after they escaped from the prison on Jan. 23.

In body camera video of the arrests, authorities can be seen using a stun gun before tackling Charpiot and Harmon in a field.

Charpiot and Harmon broke into a tool shed by knocking down an air conditioning unit and breaking through a wall, according to authorities. The two inmates were able to obtain a bolt cutter, wire snips and other items and used them to cut a fence.

Officials said at the time that Charpiot was serving a 35-year sentence on child molestation and sex abuse charges since 2011, while Harmon was serving a 100-year sentence on kidnapping and second-degree burglary charges since 2012. The nearly week-long search totaled 110 hours of investigating leads.

New security measures announced

Nearly a year later, officials with the DOC announced enhanced safety measures.

Now, officials say there will be additional fence structures, reinforced gates and detection systems, along with enhanced storage system requirements. Finally, ongoing annual inspections by the Inspector General will be conducted at all DOC facilities.

David Shinn, the Director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry released a statement that reads, in part:

"In order to safeguard against such an event happening in the future, we immediately began a wide-ranging, in-depth review and investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape, and we have implemented several system-wide changes going forward."

