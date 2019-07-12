Airbnb to help victims of Tropical Storm Barry

Airbnb has activated its Open Homes program to help displaced residents and relief workers impacted by Tropical Storm Barry.

The program recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free temporary housing. It includes parts of Texas.

"Airbnb's Open Homes Program has been activated to assist residents displaced by and relief workers deployed to respond to Tropical Storm Barry," Global Disaster Response and Relief head Kellie Bentz said. "Through the program, those in need of temporary accommodations can connect with Open Homes hosts in the area free of charge. The program extends through July 31 and is available across several Southern Louisiana, Southeastern Texas and Southwestern Alabama."

Airbnb's Open Homes Program was created in response to Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

If you need accommodations due to Tropical Storm Barry, or can offer your place, or just want to donate, you can visit www.airbnb.com/stormbarry.

Dozens of Airbnb hosts have already signed up to house displaced people and rescue workers so far.



This story was reported on from Houston, Texas.