Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Dec. 18-24)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Dec. 18-24.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
December 18
- Alma School and Germann Roads, Chandler - Police say adults and two children suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-car crash.
- McClintock and University Drives, Tempe - Crews battled a first-alarm fire at a business.
- 75th Avenue and McDowell Road, Phoenix - A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being hit by a car. The driver stayed at the scene.
- 107th Avenue and Indian School Road, Avondale - The body of what appears to be a man was found by a worker in a canal, police said.