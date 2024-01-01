Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Jan. 1-7)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Jan 1-7.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
January 1
- Alma School Road and University Drive, Mesa - A teen is expected to survive after being shot in the leg, police said.
- 29th Street and Greenway Road, Phoenix - A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a fight.