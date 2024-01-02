Woman killed, suspect arrested following stolen car crash in Goodyear

A suspect has been arrested following a rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle in Goodyear that left a woman dead.

The incident began at around 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 2 near Pebble Creek Parkway and McDowell Road when officers responded to reports of shoplifting in the area. A vehicle was spotted leaving the scene and police learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Phoenix.

The vehicle was spotted heading eastbound on Indian School Road near Wigwam Boulevard. Police say the car ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at Litchfield and Indian School Roads. The collision caused the stolen vehicle to roll over several times and a woman inside was ejected. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. She was not identified.

The alleged driver of the stolen car, 47-year-old Shondale Kyles, fled from the vehicle, and stole another vehicle before causing another crash, police said. The second stolen vehicle was disabled and Kyles was arrested.

Kyles was taken to a hospital and will face charges upon being released, police said.

Goodyear Fire initially reported that a child was hurt in one of the crashes, however, police say no child was injured.

Litchfield and Indian School Roads remain closed due to the investigation.

Where the initial crash happened