Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Jan. 15-21)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Jan 15-21.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
January 15
- Near 35th Avenue and Beardsley, Glendale - Phoenix Fire officials say a motor home caught fire in the area. No one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.
- 57th Avenue and Grand, Glendale - Fire officials say crews put out a small fire on the roof of a strip mall in the area. The fire did not affect interior space, and no injuries were reported.