Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (March 18-24)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for March 18-24.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
March 18
- Greenfield and Brown Roads, Mesa - No one was hurt when a large custom home went up in flames, the Mesa Fire Medical Rescue Department said.