Police investigating after a man was killed in a central Phoenix shooting

A man died after he was found shot in Phoenix on Monday afternoon, the police department said.

At around 4:20 p.m. on March 18, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Cinnabar Avenue and Cave Creek Road. That's where they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Detectives are looking into what might've happened.

The victim has not been identified.

Map of where the shooting happened: