Apache Junction home damaged by celebratory gunfire

We're learning about more New Year's celebratory gunfire problems. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says that a home was damaged by a bullet that was randomly fired into the air.

The person who lives in the home assumed he heard fireworks just after midnight on Wednesday. The following morning, he found a hole in the ceiling of his bedroom closet and a bullet on the floor. It caused hundreds of dollars in damage, not to mention it put lives at risk.

Firing a gun randomly into the air has been a felony in Arizona since 2000 with the passing of Shannon's Law. It was created after a teen was killed by a stray bullet back in 1999.

