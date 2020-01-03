Expand / Collapse search

Apache Junction home damaged by celebratory gunfire

Published 
Apache Junction
FOX 10 Phoenix

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - We're learning about more New Year's celebratory gunfire problems. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says that a home was damaged by a bullet that was randomly fired into the air.

The person who lives in the home assumed he heard fireworks just after midnight on Wednesday. The following morning, he found a hole in the ceiling of his bedroom closet and a bullet on the floor. It caused hundreds of dollars in damage, not to mention it put lives at risk.

Firing a gun randomly into the air has been a felony in Arizona since 2000 with the passing of Shannon's Law. It was created after a teen was killed by a stray bullet back in 1999.

Read more about Shannon's Law:
13-3107 - Unlawful discharge of firearms; exceptions; classification; definitions
https://www.azleg.gov/ars/13/03107.htm

Glendale Police use ShotSpotter to combat random gunfire
slideshow

Glendale Police use ShotSpotter to combat random gunfire

New Year's Eve is coming up and most of you will be celebrating, but police want to remind you that if you celebrate with random gunfire, you could be creating a potentially deadly problem. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

Police: 3-year-old injured from random gunfire in Phoenix on New Year's Eve
slideshow

Police: 3-year-old injured from random gunfire in Phoenix on New Year's Eve

Police say a 3-year-old was injured by random gunfire in a Phoenix neighborhood on New Year's Eve.

Shannon's Law: Don't ring in the new year with gunshots
slideshow

Shannon's Law: Don't ring in the new year with gunshots

Fire a shot, get caught. Glendale police are reminding people not to fire guns while ringing in the new year. It's all part of Shannon's Law. FOX 10's Troy Hayden explains the law and the girl it's named after.