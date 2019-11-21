APS to repay customers over rate plan comparison tool

article

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Public Service Company has announced it will refund thousands of customers who are not on the cheapest rate plan after its online comparison tool provided inaccurate calculations since February.

The utility company has filed a letter Tuesday with the Arizona Corporation Commission about giving customers credit on their bills.

Officials did not say how much money customers would receive a refund, but that it would be based on major differences in how plans charge customers.

MORE:

Arizona utility blast APS executives in hearing

APS proposing rate hike in 2020; would average 5.4% per household

Despite recent issues, APS has ambitious plans to harness power from the sun

Advertisement

APS to put customers behind on bills on payment plans as temporary relief ends