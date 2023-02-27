Argument between friends leads to shooting in Tolleson, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in Tolleson that sent one man to the hospital.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 10 p.m. on Feb. 26 at a home near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, when two men got into an argument, and one of the men opened fire, hitting his friend.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The suspect was detained by police. Two other men were also detained "and are being interviewed regarding their involvement."

"The specific roles of these two men is part of the ongoing investigation," police said.

The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: