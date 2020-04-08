Arizona awarded nearly $10M for meals for low-income residents, seniors

Governor Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that Arizona has been awarded near $10 million in funding for meals for low-income residents and seniors.

In a news release, Ducey said the Arizona Department of Economic Security has been awarded $9.8 million in funding from the federal government for the Emergency Food Assistance Program, which is a federally-funded program that provides emergency food and nutrition assistance to low-income individuals, including seniors.

Over $7 million of the funding will be used for purchasing food and the rest will be used to help the food banks with coordination and distribution of the meals.

“At a time when many Arizonans are out of work or underemployed due to COVID-19, these dollars will help ensure low-income individuals, families and seniors have access to nutritional meals,” Ducey said in a statement. “We know there are many people out there needing help due to no fault of their own. We’re going to continue doing all we can to stretch the social safety net and make sure those needing assistance have access to it.”

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Advertisement

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED: