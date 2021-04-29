Arizona Biltmore gets ready for reopening following $70m renovation project

Something old is new again at the iconic Arizona Biltmore resort, over a year after the hotel closed down for a major renovation.

The renovation effort, which cost over $70 million, began in March 2020. Now, the hotel is getting ready to reopen with a brand new look.

"We worked with architect Eric Peterson and designer Therese Virserius to really help bring Frank Lloyd Wright’s original inspiration in this hotel to a new modern era," said General Manager Abby Murtagh.

The idea was to make spaces brighter and lighter. The famous hotel, which opened in 1929, has always been a place where celebrities and past presidents like Ronald Reagan have stayed.

The Biltmore is known for its Frank Lloyd Wright influences, and designers kept that in mind. Murtagh says every detail was well thought of.

"There are beautiful fabrics, custom fabrics, embroideries, leather hand railings, custom tiles, imported Spanish and Italian mosaics that people have described as sensory overload when you walk through the new spaces. There is just so much richness to look at," said Murtagh.

Some of the new and renovated spaces include the Saguaro Pool, which is their new adult pool. The cottages in the property have been reinvented. There is also the Wright Bar in the lobby and the Spire Bar, which is located outdoors and surrounded by water.

"The bar itself is just a phenomenal outdoor space with nine fire pits surrounded by water and completely new. It wasn’t here before ," said Murtagh.

Murtagh says most importantly, she wants visitors to enjoy every moment there.

"I want people to feel a huge sense of beauty and joy at being able to connect with the environment, with the design and sense of place, and most importantly, with each other," said Murtagh.

The resort is officially open to the public on Satuday, May 1.

