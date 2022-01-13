Arizona border agents rescue stranded migrant from southern Arizona mountaintop

U.S Customs and Border Protection agents helped rescue a migrant stranded in the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The woman had made contact with the Arizona Air Coordination Center, who then coordinated the rescue with border agents.

Authorities were able to locate her near Baboquivari Peak and tried to help her walk out of the mountains, but she was "physically unable to continue." Officials say she was severely dehydrated.

A Blackhawk helicopter crew was called to help, and the woman was hoisted to safety.

"Agents continue to stress the dangers associated with attempting to cross the rugged terrain in Arizona, and advise against it, as the wilderness and remote location can lead to death of individuals," read a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

