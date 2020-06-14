Arizona coronavirus death toll rises by 3, now at 1,186

Arizona’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen by 3 and the number of COVID-19 cases reported statewide is up by 1,233 as a surge of new cases continues.

Figures posted June 14 by the state Department of Health Services put the total number of COVID-19-related deaths at 1,186 with 35,691 confirmed cases.

Two weeks ago there were just over than 20,000 cases and 917 deaths.

The department reported that 1,457 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday, the 13th straight day with at least 1,000 hospitalizations for COVID-19.

The state’s hospitals were at 84% capacity, the 5th straight day they were above 80%, the cutoff for stopping elective surgeries to save space for a potential surge in virus cases.

Health department officials said Thursday there were not yet halting surgeries as they review the capacity numbers.

